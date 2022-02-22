 "Just f*ed up the mysterios" - The Miz's mystery tag team partner sends a big message after WWE RAW

On this week's episode of WWE RAW, The Miz brought Logan Paul back into WWE. In the show's aftermath, Paul sent a message to Rey and Dominik Mysterio after assaulting them.

At the recently concluded Elimination Chamber 2022 premium live event, Miz suffered a loss to Rey Mysterio. Following the defeat, the former WWE Champion teased bringing in a tag team partner for himself to continue his feud against The Mysterios.

During the latest episode of Miz TV, The A-Lister brought back Paul and laid out the challenge to The Mysterios. Dominik accepted the challenge on behalf of his team, and at WrestleMania 38, the popular YouTuber will finally compete inside a WWE ring.

After RAW, Paul took to Twitter to send another message to Rey and Dominik. The Maverick wrote the following:

"damn we just f*ed up the mysterios #WWERaw"

Check out Logan Paul's tweet and message to The Mysterios below:

The Miz is currently on the back of a big loss to Rey Mysterio but will aim to get one over at WrestleMania 38

At WrestleMania 38, The Miz will aim to avenge his recent singles loss to Rey Mysterio from the Elimination Chamber premium live event. At the show, Rey's son Dominik got himself involved in the match, leading to a big loss for The Awesome One.

After the match, Miz stated in a backstage interview that he was set to bring in a surprise superstar as his tag team partner. The WWE Universe suggested that Miz's tag team partner might be the returning Cody Rhodes, who recently exited AEW.

However, that wasn't the case, as Logan Paul instead showed up. Paul is no stranger to WrestleMania, having competed at The Grandest Stage Of Them All at WrestleMania 37.

At the same show, Paul received a stunner from Kevin Owens after his victory over arch-rival Sami Zayn. The Maverick will now aim to get his first win in WWE when he steps inside the squared circle at WrestleMania 38.

A WWE Hall of Famer would love to manage Bobby Lashley. More details here.

Edited by Pratik Singh