The Miz is the current holder of the men's Money In The Bank contract. The former WWE Champion won the contract after beating Otis at the Hell In A Cell PPV. Of course, Miz did receive some unexpected help from Tucker, he turned on his best friend and cost him the match.

The latest update on the Money In The Bank contract situation came from Dave Meltzer on Wrestling Observer Radio. Meltzer said that the reason WWE put the MITB contract on The Miz right now is that they wanted to put it on someone who won't necessarily cash-in anytime soon. This is because both Roman Reigns and Drew McIntyre are set to be booked strongly on their respective brands.

The Miz says that he sometimes doesn't get the respect he deserves

The Miz was recently a guest on Barstool Sports' KFC Radio. During the interview, The Miz said that he sometimes felt that he doesn't get enough respect from fans despite everything that he has achieved. Miz added that he used negative comments to motivate him futher and that they drive him on to achieve even more:

Even in WWE, sometimes I feel I don’t get the respect I feel like I want, maybe that I feel I deserve. I’ve won every title there is to win, but yet sometimes I feel like — you know, you’ll read Twitter here and there and you’ll see all the negative comments. ‘You don’t deserve to be there, we hate you, you’re the worst.’ But honestly, I look at those as compliments because they motivate me, they drive me and it’s some nerd in his basement just typing away. So, I use it as fuel. H/T: WrestleTalk

The Miz and John Morrison recently got drafted to RAW in the WWE Draft. Miz hinted that he could cash-in his MITB contract on the latest episode of RAW but it never ended up happening.

The Miz tried to rope in Bray Wyatt into his plan but it didn't really go the way he'd have hoped.