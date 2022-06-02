The Miz says rising RAW star reminds him of himself when he first started in WWE

The Miz is one of the most decorated and successful currently active WWE Superstars. Due to having so much experience, The A-Lister certainly has an eye for talent, and he sees a lot of similarities between his younger self and Theory.

Theory has been pushed heavily after he was featured in a storyline with Vince McMahon where The Chairman himself taught the young star the intricacies of the industry. The storyline led to a match between Theory and Pat McAfee at WrestleMania earlier this year. The United States Champion even featured in a spot with Stone Cold Steve Austin and was on the receiving end of a stunner.

On the latest edition of WWE's The Bump, The Miz shared his thoughts on Theory and his progress so far in the company:

"I look at Theory's trajectory and where he's come from and what he's been doing in WWE and it reminds me of when I first started in WWE. His work ethic, his ability to retain information and go out there and do it is undeniable. He listens, he learns. He has all the right talent. He has definitely a punchable face like I do so you're definitely gonna wanna hate the things that he's doing. I do have a punchable face."

The former WWE Champion went on to praise the young performer and stated that he is on track to becoming a main event star.

''Honestly, I think he's doing all the right things and I think I got told this when I was around where he is in WWE- you gotta go through the wars to get to the main event, to get to the championships, to be the talk. I think he's well on his way, he just needs to go through those wars"

Check out the full episode of The Bump in the video below:

The Miz and Theory recently worked together

The Miz has been used as the go-to heel on RAW and was recently involved in a feud with Mustafa Ali. Theory called upon Miz to help take on Ali as the two tagged against him in a handicap match a few weeks ago on RAW. The Miz also served as the special guest referee for Ali's matches in the following weeks.

With the United States Championship currently strapped around his waist, Theory certainly has the potential to climb the ranks of the company in the years to come.

