Top WWE Superstar says many stars complain to Vince McMahon

WWE Champion The Miz has revealed that several Superstars complain to Vince McMahon and ask him for various things for them.

The Miz recently became the WWE Champion for the second time after defeating Drew McIntyre at the Elimination Chamber pay-per-view. The A-Lister cashed in his Money in the Bank contract at the pay-per-view, following the Elimination Chamber match.

Speaking to Renee Paquette on the Oral Sessions podcast, The Miz stated how he is a team player and does exactly what Vince McMahon wants. He revealed that there are Superstars in WWE that complain and go to Vince McMahon to get things done for them.

"A lot of people go into Vince's office and complain and say, 'I need to do this and that.' I'm not that guy. I say, 'Vince needs this done. I can do that. Not only can I do it, I can make it even better than he wants it to be.' That's the trust I've developed with him and the company. The company knows this is my passion, life, and love. I love entertaining." (H/T Fightful)

The Miz on Vince McMahon's trust in him

Vince McMahon and The Miz

In the same podcast, The Miz revealed that Vince McMahon has always "believed in him" and that he does exactly what is told to him and more.

"Vince has always believed in me. Whenever I've had a conversation with him, he can tell that if he tells me something, I don't just hear it. I listen to it, absorb it, and get exactly what he wants out of it and make sure that the big picture is in place. He can lean on me to do that."

The Miz will have to defend his WWE Championship on next week's RAW against Bobby Lashley, which will be his first title defense since winning it at Elimination Chamber.