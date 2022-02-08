The Miz sends a message after invoking Eddie Guerrero's name to insult WWE Superstars

Former WWE Champion The Miz boldly invoked late superstar Eddie Guerrero's name to insult The Mysterios.

Rey and Dominik Mysterio were guest stars on The Miz TV this week on RAW. The host aired his grievances about being overlooked while Rey Mysterio recently competed in an Elimination Chamber qualification match where the WWE Championship will be on the line.

Reigns vs. Omega- who had the better year? Vote now

The A-Lister was accused of being a cheater, and he responded by disrespecting Rey. Soon, Dominik stood up to the former world champion and demanded a rematch. The Miz noted that the 24-year-old superstar was taller than his father during their face-to-face confrontation. He then proceeded to ask:

"Are you sure that you are not Eddie's son?"

After the show, The Miz took to Twitter to gloat with his controversial statement on WWE RAW.

"Did I strike a nerve?" tweeted The Miz.

Eddie Guerrero and Rey Mysterio were involved in the infamous "I am you Papi" storyline where Guerrero claimed to be Dominik's real father. This led to a "Custody of Dominik Ladder Match" between the two legends.

Rey was unhappy about The Miz bringing back those memories, but Dominik stepped in and calmed his father down. He then pushed The A-Lister into the chairs before their rematch.

The Mysterios get back at The Miz on WWE RAW

Last week on RAW, The Miz tricked the official and made the latter believe that Rey Mysterio had attacked him illegally. This led to the referee ejecting the masked legend from ringside, and the entire sequence of events distracted Dominik long enough for his opponent to capitalize.

He had to get back at The Miz for his unfair victory last week and for disrespecting his father on RAW. He performed well in the rematch until Maryse pulled his leg before the 619 and caused him to fall face flat inside the ring. The official saw it and ejected her from ringside.

At the same time, Rey Mysterio took the opportunity and attacked The Miz when the referee was occupied with his wife. Dominik quickly went for a roll-up pinfall and seized his victory, taking an act of perfect revenge.

Also Read Article Continues below

However, The A-Lister might extend his feud with The Mysterios on RAW in the coming weeks. After all, Rey has enough ammo to go after the former WWE Champion, especially since he brought up his close friend to make a point.

Was Eddie Guerrero the greatest heel of all time? Here's what a WWE Hall of Famer has to say

Edited by Kaushik Das