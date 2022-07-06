"Retract your statement" - The Miz sends warning to WWE newcomer ahead of SummerSlam

The Miz wants Logan Paul to reconsider his stance heading into SummerSlam.

Logan Paul and The Miz teamed up and were able to defeat The Mysterios at WrestleMania 38. Following the matchup, The Hollywood A-Lister turned on Paul, and that was the last we saw of him on WWE programming for several months.

Last month, it was announced that Logan Paul had signed a multi-year contract with WWE and has intentions of facing The Miz at SummerSlam. But it appears that the former WWE Champion has other ideas. The A-Lister offered Paul to retract his statement, reform the team with him, and go after the Undisputed WWE World Tag Team titles.

The Miz took to social media to hammer his point home to Logan Paul, tweeting out:

"Retract your statement, @loganpaul. Accept my offer and we will become Undisputed Tag Team Champions," - The Miz said in a tweet.

Will The Miz face Logan Paul in a tag team match at SummerSlam?

With SummerSlam being Logan Paul's second WWE match, there's a chance that the company doesn't want him working a singles match yet.

Based on The Miz's current rivalry with AJ Styles and alignment with Ciampa, WWE seems to be setting the table for a tag match. The WWE Universe could see Logan teaming up with The Phenominal One at "The Biggest Party of the Summer."

Logan Paul's recent comments point to himself and The Miz not teaming up again any time soon. However, a program between the two former Wrestlemania partners seems to be starting in the coming weeks. Will Ciampa and AJ Styles serve as tag team partners, or does WWE have other ideas? We'll find out soon enough.

