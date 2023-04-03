The Miz sets an embarrassing record at WrestleMania 39

The Miz set an embarrassing record at WrestleMania 39 by being the first person to lose on both nights of the show.

The Miz was announced as the host of WrestleMania, which meant he had certain hosting duties. The former Intercontinental got to open the show with Snoop Dogg on both nights and welcomed the audience.

The Miz also announced attendance numbers for both nights. But this wasn't all as the Grand Slam Champion was placed in an impromptu match on both nights of the show.

On night one, he faced off against Pat McAfee and lost in under 5 minutes. During night two, Miz was placed in a match against the returning Shane McMahon. Midway through the match, Shane McMahon injured his knee and Snoop Dogg saved the segment by wrestling on his behalf.

Snoop Dogg then defeated the former WWE Champion after he dropped a people's elbow. This loss meant that the Hollywood A-Lister became the first person to lose a match on both nights of WrestleMania.

Despite this embarrassing record, the nine-time Intercontinental Champion was still an entertaining host and proved just how versatile he can be.

