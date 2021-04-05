The Miz sends a special Easter message to Bad Bunny

April 4, 2021, is Easter Sunday, and many WWE Superstars, including The Miz, enjoy celebrating the holiday. As part of his celebrations, the A-Lister sent a special message to his WrestleMania 37 opponent, Bad Bunny.

The Miz posted a GIF on his Instagram account, wishing everyone a happy Easter and simultaneously sending a warning to the Puerto Rican rapper.

The GIF was none other than The Miz's gruesome guitar hit on Bad Bunny, which left the Grammy award winner writhing in pain. The former WWE Champion did not forget to add the Easter touch by adding some "bunny ears" to his head.

The Miz and Bad Bunny will battle at WrestleMania, and The Awesome One just wanted to give his opponent a festive message before their match.

The Miz clearly plans on beating Bad Bunny both in the ring and in the rap game as well, showcasing some of his rhymes in his recent Instagram post.

The match itself will be an interesting one to watch, as it will be Bad Bunny's in-ring debut. Both men will be flanked by their good friends, as The Miz will have John Morrison in his corner, while Bad Bunny will be accompanied by Damian Priest.

The Miz and John Morrison recently released their first rap single

The Miz wants to show Bad Bunny that he is better than him in every way possible. The A-Lister took his first step in doing that on the most recent episode of Monday Night RAW by releasing his first rap single with John Morrison.

"HEY HEY HOP HOP" had the worldwide premiere of its music video on last week's RAW.

The Miz and Bad Bunny have been exchanging jabs and blows over the past few weeks. They clearly do not like each other and must settle their differences inside the squared circle.

Who do you think will be leaving WrestleMania as the winner? Bad Bunny or The Miz? Let us know down below.