The Miz talks about maybe getting physical at this year's WrestleMania

The Miz plans to be the most must-see WrestleMania host of all time.

Earlier this month, it was announced that the former WWE Champion would be the official host of WrestleMania 39. This places him in the prestigious company alongside The Rock, The New Day, and Hulk Hogan.

The Miz and Maryse were guests on this week's episode of WWE's The Bump to discuss a wide variety of subjects. When the A-Lister was asked about the possibility of getting physically involved at WrestleMania 39 as the host like The Rock has done in the past, Miz teased that it's not something you can rule out.

"Well, if I feel it, it might happen," The Miz teased. "Like the best part about WrestleMania is shock value. No one thought The Rock was going to do that ever. And no one thought I was going to win, like walk into WWE WrestleMania main event, walk in the WWE Champion, and walk out the WWE Champion, and that's exactly what happened. We shocked people, and we do things that you may not think is going to happen."

He continued:

"So Saturday and Sunday, will I get involved with a match? I don't know. You'll have to tune in and find out because that's what WrestleMania is all about those shock values, those moments that people remember still to this day that was 12 years ago. People are still talking about it." [Timestamp: 31:10 - 31:52]

WWE @WWE



We never doubted you for a second, Miz.



#WWETheBump We all saw @mikethemiz and @MaryseMizanin 's #WrestleMania Goes Hollywood music video and Miz wants everybody to know: YES, that actually is him singing.We never doubted you for a second, Miz. We all saw @mikethemiz and @MaryseMizanin's #WrestleMania Goes Hollywood music video and Miz wants everybody to know: YES, that actually is him singing. 👏👏👏We never doubted you for a second, Miz. #WWETheBump https://t.co/K6uHhajpQO

The Miz speaks about the shocking outfit he'll be wearing at WrestleMania 39

While we aren't sure what The Miz will be doing as the host of WrestleMania 39, it sounds like he'll be fashionably up to the task.

The former WWE Champion revealed on The Bump that he has had custom suits ordered that are so shiny you'll be able to see him in the last row if that's where your WrestleMania tickets are.

"Well, let's put it this way. I've ordered custom suits where if you have, like the last seat in so far, you will be able to see me shine," The Miz revealed. "And if you see what my wife is going to be wearing -- you're gonna definitely see both of us because we are we're going to shine brighter than everybody. [Timestamp: 32:13 - 32:57]

WWE @WWE



#WWETheBump These #WrestleMania Goes Hollywood parodies are so much fun to watch but @mikethemiz and @MaryseMizanin also had a lot of fun filming theirs! These #WrestleMania Goes Hollywood parodies are so much fun to watch but @mikethemiz and @MaryseMizanin also had a lot of fun filming theirs! 😂#WWETheBump https://t.co/7tX4w2Jkje

What do you make of Miz's comments? Do you think he'll get physically involved at WrestleMania 39? Let us know your thoughts by sounding off in the comments section below.

If you use any of the quotes above, please credit WWE's The Bump with a link back to this article for the transcription.

