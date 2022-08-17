The Miz sends a message after WWE RAW; teases future plans for himself and Ciampa

The Miz has sent a message after WWE RAW which hints at his future with Ciampa on the red brand.

The A-Lister has aligned himself with Ciampa in recent weeks, and the former NXT Champion was even in his corner as he went up against Logan Paul at SummerSlam. The Miz was defeated by the YouTube sensation after Ciampa was ejected from the match and ambushed by AJ Styles.

Last night, Ciampa and The A-Lister teamed up to defeat Mustafa Ali and Cedric Alexander. After WWE RAW, the 41-year-old superstar had a message hinting at their future on the red brand:

"We’re just getting started…. #WWERaw"

It seems like the two have become a tag team and will be working together even more moving forward. It will be interesting to see if they will pose a challenge to The Usos for the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship.

The Miz has won the Tag Team Titles in WWE with five different partners

After breaking out as a contestant on WWE's Tough Enough, The A-Lister was unable to secure major wins as a singles superstar. The Miz went on to team up with John Morrison, who was his first tag team partner in the company. The duo won the tag titles before splitting up years later during the draft.

In the mid-2010's, The Awesome One became an established singles star when he won the United States and WWE Championship on the red brand. During that time, he teamed up with John Cena, Damien Sandow, and The Big Show on different occasions to win the tag team gold.

A few years ago, he convinced Shane McMahon to team up and challenge for the SmackDown Tag Team Championship after McMahon replaced him in the 'Best in the World' tournament in Saudi Arabia. However, the two split up after losing the titles they held for around four weeks.

The A-Lister has a history of forming teams and winning gold. He tried teaming up with Logan Paul but failed. It will be interesting to see if he and Ciampa can co-exist.

Do you think The A-Lister and Ciampa can win gold as a team? Sound off in the comment section below!

