The Miz says he doesn't want celebrities to be on the sidelines in WWE matches

Eight-time Intercontinental Champion The Miz has been one of the most consistent performers in WWE for the past decade. He's been most successful as The A-Lister, which has led him to work with several celebrities that crossed into WWE.

Miz recently teamed with YouTube sensation Logan Paul to take on Dominik and Rey Mysterio in a tag team match at WrestleMania 38. The Maverick showcased some surprising wrestling skills in the bout and received well-deserved praise from fans and critics.

WWE's approach to celebrity appearances has evolved in recent years as the company seems more keen to involve them in competitive matches. In an interview with The Detroit News, The Miz revealed that he wants more celebrities to wrestle:

“My goal, whenever a celebrity comes in, is not to have them just sit on the sidelines and watch me work. What the fans paid to see is, ‘is Logan Paul going to be able to do this?’ And I want to be able to give fans that answer, whether it’s positive or negative. So I’m going to push whichever celebrity is out there to be their absolute best, and it only works if they have the heart, the dedication, the will and the athletic ability do it.” (H/T RingSideNews)

Celebrity appearances in the ring seem to be on the upswing recently. In addition to Logan Paul, WWE set up storylines with podcaster and commentator Pat McAfee and Jackass star Johnny Knoxville. Both competed at WrestleMania 38.

A potential feud between Logan Paul and The Miz is brewing

The Miz brought Logan Paul in as his partner against The Myterios at WrestleMania 38. However, in typical Miz fashion, he immediately betrayed the Youtuber after the match.

While celebrating their victory, the former WWE Champion decided to remind his partner who the real superstar was, hitting him with a Skull-Crushing Finale in the middle of the ring. The unexpected betrayal left Paul angry and confused.

Paul didn't have anything nice to say about Miz in a backstage interview after his match, and it seems like the window has been left open to begin a feud on WWE TV. The setup for the potential match has been made for Logan as a babyface, but there's no official word on when he'll return to WWE.

