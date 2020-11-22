WWE Superstar Alexa Bliss recently announced her engagement with singer Ryan Cabrera earlier this month. Bliss and Cabrera had dated for a year before the American musician popped the question.

The WWE Universe and WWE Superstars have congratulated Alexa Bliss and Ryan Cabrera since the news broke out, but one WWE Superstar wants to be a part of the wedding ceremonies.

Former WWE Champion and current Money in the Bank holder The Miz revealed that he wants to sing at Bliss' wedding and revealed the reason why.

The Miz says he wants to sing in Alexa Bliss' wedding

In an interview with TMZ, The Miz congratulated the duo and made a demand. He said that he wants to sing at their wedding as Cabrera had sung at Miz's wedding to Maryse.

"Ryan played mine and [my wife] Maryse's wedding, like he played our first song -- our first dance. So, I think it's only right for me to return the favor.

"To have me play your wedding, he did it for me, I should do it for him!. It's just tit for tat."

He then wished the couple and said that them being happy is the only thing that matters.

Alexa Bliss responded to The Miz's demands of being in her wedding with a tweet referencing The Miz and John Morrison's diss track from earlier this year, "Hey, Hey".

The Miz and Maryse married six years ago in 2014, and they have two daughters.

Alexa Bliss revealed more details about her fiance's engagement proposal in a recent appearance on the Better Together with Maria podcast. She revealed that she had her engagement ring for a few months and didn't have a clue about it:

"He was gutsy enough to have it on me. And so he has a collage of pictures of me wearing this said "satchel" with the ring on it and not knowing! I'm not a peeper. I'm just not."

She also revealed in the podcast that she has three and a half years remaining on her current WWE contract.