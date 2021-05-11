Stipulation decided for Damian Priest vs. The Miz at WrestleMania Backlash

Damian Priest and The Miz have been at odds since the Royal Rumble, and their differences have spilled over into Monday Night RAW.

For the past few weeks, the two men have been butting heads, and now it has been confirmed that they will settle their differences at WrestleMania Backlash.

The announcement was made on this week's episode of Monday Night RAW. However, Damian Priest had other ideas and wished to add a stipulation to the match.

As such, WWE Official Adam Pearce made a match between John Morrison and Priest, the winner of which would decide the stipulation for WrestleMania Backlash.

The match was superb, with both Damian Priest and John Morrison leaving it all in the ring. However, The Archer of Infamy proved to be too much for Johnny Drip Drip, even with The Miz doing everything he could to interfere.

Following his victory, Priest would make his way backstage, where he chose a Lumberjack match as the stipulation.

Priest chose to make it a Lumberjack match in order to prevent The Miz from escaping his wrath.

The last Lumberjack match The Miz was in saw him lose the WWE Championship to Bobby Lashley. One can assume that the A-Lister will be livid with the decision, and with Morrison for letting it happen.

There may be some tension between The Miz and John Morrison

The Miz and John Morrison have been fending off Damian Priest for quite some time now. These continuous confrontations seem to have left a strain on the relationship between Johnny Drip Drip and the A-Lister.

Last week, The Miz cost Morrison his match against Priest. Additionally, on tonight's episode, the former WWE Champion left his friend in the ring at the hands of Damian Priest.

MESSAGE SENT.@ArcherofInfamy gets the win and the stipulation is in his hands this Sunday at #WMBacklash!#WWERaw pic.twitter.com/xRvdAeHZBl — WWE (@WWE) May 11, 2021

The WWE Universe will be wondering how much longer these two will continue their friendship.

How long do you think the comradery between The Miz and John Morrison will last? Will one of them turn on the other? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section.