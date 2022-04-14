Former WWE writer says Hollywood star once threw beer at The Big Show and wrestled The Miz in his hotel room

According to former WWE Writer Freddie Prinze Jr., Succession star Kieran Culkin got physically involved with The Miz in a hotel room and threw a beer over the seven-foot-tall Big Show (f.k.a Paul Wight).

As star wrestlers, both The Miz and The Big Show have had their fair share of run-ins with celebrities. Show faced Floyd Mayweather at WrestleMania 24, and The Miz teamed up with Logan Paul at this year's Showcase of the Immortals in Dallas.

On a recent episode of the podcast Wrestling With Freddie, the actor-turned-wrestling-writer spoke of the many times Kieran Culkin got physically involved with various WWE Superstars:

“This dude is like an encyclopedia. I’ve seen it. He’s been kicked out of a wrestling show. He threw a beer at Big Show. He got so mad one time and got thrown out of a wrestling show. I watched him wrestle The Miz at WrestleMania in Arizona when Bret Hart and the whole Hart family came in on Vince. They wrestled for 40 minutes in our hotel room. It was like a shoot match almost, and then Kieran lays down finally and Miz pins him for the 1-2-3. A 40 minute match bro." (H/T - Wrestling News.Co)

As his acting career has taken a more serious turn, Culkin's confrontations with WWE Superstars seem to have passed. However, he continues to be a big fan of the business, having made an appearance ringside at Survivor Series 2021.

The Miz faced Cody Rhodes on RAW

In a highly anticipated match this past Monday on RAW, Cody Rhodes took on The Miz in The American Nightmare's first match on the red brand in six years.

In what started as a back-and-forth contest between the two, Rhodes eventually began to take control as the grandson of a plumber pulled off a barrage of moves.

Cody won over The A-lister and now has his sights set on his WrestleMania opponent Seth Rollins, with the two sets to collide at WrestleMania Backlash.

