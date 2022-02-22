"People don't like me back there" - The Miz opens up on locker room jealousy in WWE

WWE Superstar The Miz has revealed why he chose an outsider as his tag team partner rather than WWE talent from the locker room.

This week on RAW, the host of Miz TV claimed that he had a back-up in the form of Logan Paul to go up against Rey Mysterio and Dominik. Miz and Paul hit the Skull Crushing Finales on the father-son duo and left them lying in the middle of the ring.

Kevin Patrick caught up with The Miz on RAW Talk this week to discuss why he chose Logan Paul as his partner. The former WWE Champion told Partick that the WWE Superstars backstage were jealous of him and so he had to turn to an outsider as his tag team partner.

Here's what Miz said:

"Logan Paul is one of the biggest stars in the world right now. You talk social media, you talk boxing, you talk anything in Hollywood, it has Logan Paul's name on it. Anything he touches, it succeeds. You think I'm going to go back in the WWE locker room? People don't like me back there. They're jealous of the success I've had in WWE. All the accolades that I've attributed to, all the movies, the reality shows, everything that I've done, people don't want to be alongside me." [from 0:14 onwards]

You can catch the full interview here:

The Miz accused the Mysterios of cheating at the Elimination Chamber

The A-Lister also mentioned that Logan Paul could watch his back if the Mysterios mounted a two-on-one attack as they did in the Elimination Chamber.

"So, the fact is I needed an outsider. Someone that I could trust, someone that I could look to, to have my back. Someone where it could be a two-on-two situation because we both saw what happened at Elimination Chamber. It was supposed to be one-on-one but it felt like a Handicap Match. Now with two-on-two, what happens? Rey and Dom go down viciously," Miz added.

The A-Lister also sounded a warning to Rey and Dominik, stating that they would go down viciously now that the odds were evened on both sides.

Do you think The Miz and Logan Paul can beat The Mysterios at WrestleMania? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.

While using the quotes from this article, please credit RAW Talk and add a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.

A WWE Hall of Famer would love to manage Bobby Lashley. More details here.

Edited by Prem Deshpande