Former Women's champion "loved everything about The Miz" when she was growing up

Current WWE Superstar Rhea Ripley revealed her admiration for The Miz while growing up.

Rhea Ripley hails from Adelaide, Australia, and grew up as an avid WWE fan like many others.

In a recent appearance on the Under The Ring Podcast, Ripley stated who her favourite WWE Superstar was to watch when she was younger:

“I had a couple. So, I loved Triple H, of course. But my all-time favorite was The Miz. Growing up, I loved everything thing about Miz. I loved his arrogant attitude. I just loved the way that he talked, walked around, and thought that he was the top dog, but then also, ran away from people like John Cena at times. Like, I don’t know. I loved everything about The Miz.” (H/T - Wrestling Inc)

Although both Miz and Rhea Ripley are now colleagues, the Australian star continues to be a fan of "The Most Must-See Superstar in WWE history."

The Miz was on NXT 2.0 this past Tuesday

In what has become the new normal, The Miz is the latest in a slew of main roster stars to make their presence known on NXT 2.0.

The two-time world champion was on WWE's third brand to host his talk show MIZ TV. The special guest was the new NXT Champion, Dolph Ziggler.

Both superstars quickly flexed their experienced muscles, branding the current NXT roster as rookies.

The Miz is one of the many RAW stars who, like AJ Styles, Dolph Ziggler & Rey Mysterio, have recently shown up on NXT 2.0.

