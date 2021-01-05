The Mountie reveals he encouraged Vince McMahon to sign his tag team partner to WWE [Exclusive]

WWE Legend Jacques Rougeau - AKA The Mountie - appeared on a recent edition of SK Wrestling’s Inside SKoop with Dr. Chris Featherstone to discuss his incredible career.

While The Mountie had been enjoying success as a professional wrestler early in his career, Carl Ouellet - his future tag team partner in The Quebecers - was struggling to get his feet off the ground in the industry. Specifically, he was was failing to grab the attention of WWE, something The Mountie was more than happy to assist with:

“He (Carl) says to me “Jacques, I’ve been trying to send tapes (for) many years to WWF… for at least ten years… and they’re not returning my calls or anything… I would like for you to come and watch my match, if you don’t mind?”... So I went to see his match. And that night, after I saw him work, I couldn’t believe my eyes… I actually called Vince and I said “Listen, Vince… I’d like to come back in a tag team.” And I said I had the perfect guy. I said “He bumps around like crazy, he’s a big guy, he moves." And I said we’d practice for eight months in my back yard, I’m gonna set up a ring. And that’s when we became The Quebecers with Carl Ouellet.”

The Mountie's encouraging words to Vince McMahon must have paid off. Ouellet was signed to WWE (then WWF) in 1993.

How The Mountie and PCO met

The Mountie was a member of The Quebecers tag team

The topic of conversation also covered how The Mountie and Carl Ouellet - better known as Pierre Carl Ouellet or PCO - first met. It was clear that, right from the start, their shared French Canadian roots were going to be something that drew the pair closer, as The Mountie recalled:

“It’s amazing… I was in Puerto Rico and I was on a year off from the WWF. I was changing gimmicks and wrestling a couple of spot shows, and one was Puerto Rico. And I was wrestling Abdullah (the Butcher) that night. I was walking on the beach during the day, and this guy comes up to me and taps me on my shoulder. I turn around and it’s Carl Ouellet. And I don’t know him but he says to me “Eh, Jacques, ca va bien?” And I look at him like “Hey! You speak French!”

The Quebecers would go on to win the WWE Tag Team Championship three times.

You can check out the full clip from Inside SKoop with Dr. Chris Featherstone and The Mountie below:

