Former WWE Superstar Jacques Rougeau a.k.a. The Mountie recently had a chat with Sportskeeda's own Chris Featherstone. The former Intercontinental Champion shared a few interesting tidbits about his stint in WWE, and revealed a funny story in regards to how WWE informed him about his Intercontinental title win.

He was brought into Vince McMahon's dressing room, and was told that there was good news as well as bad news waiting for him.

"I remember Pat Patterson bringing me into Vince's dressing room. He sat down and he said, 'I have good news and I've got bad news. Which one do you want?' I said, 'Well, give me the good news!' And he says 'well, you are going to become Intercontinental Champion.' And I said, 'What?' I couldn't believe it. I was freaking out in my mind that I made it there in the business.

"And then he says, 'Calm down, calm down!' He says 'the bad news is you're gonna lose it tomorrow.' And I went like, 'Ohh!'"

Vince McMahon had decided to give Rougeau a win over Bret Hart, as the latter was suffering from a flu

Vince McMahon made the decision to have the title change hands as Bret Hart had caught the flu, and was also going through contract negotiations. It must have been quite a wild ride for Rougeau that day in Vince McMahon's dressing room, as he was told about getting to win the coveted belt and losing it a day later.

He lost the belt to WWE Hall of Famer Roddy Piper at the 1992 Royal Rumble event. Rougeau also won the Tag Team titles on three occasions in WWE.