The Mysterious Hacker sends a new message during Money In The Bank

What's the Hacker planning?

Over the past few months, SmackDown has been plagued by a mysterious Hacker, who at this point has been self-dubbed "The Message" even going so far as to create their own Twitter account. Little is known about this strange person, with only a few clues hinting at their true identity.

Many assume it's Mustafa Ali, as the circle of lights appearing in each vignette match the lights on Ali's palm during his entrance. However, that could easily be a red herring.

Following the Twitter account, all of the hacker's messages have been archived since the beginning. For a while now, they've been claiming that "The truth will be heard." What is that truth? Well, in the most recent vignettes, it seems to have to do with possible dissension between teams or friends on the Blue Brand.

Lacey Evans & Tamina, the New Day, Carmella & Dana Brooke, Bayley and Sasha Banks. What does the Hacker know that we don't? A modified voicemail clip has also been revealed that says, "Payback is coming, and it's coming real soon."

The Mystery Hacker claims that no one is safe

Following the Universal Championship match, the Hacker addressed the WWE Universe once again. This time, sitting before a much wider selection of monitors which were spying on dozens of WWE Superstars. The Mysterious Hacker then stated:

"I am the truth and no one is safe."

Will the hacker reveal themself at Money in the Bank tonight? If so, who is the target?