"The n**ples are different" - Strange statement made on RAW by Wade Barrett about injured star

Wade Barrett made a rather strange comment about a RAW superstar who was seemingly injured. He tried to make a clear distinction by stating how one superstar's n**ples were different.This week on RAW, the main event saw a battle royal featuring most of the men's roster. The stakes were high, as the winner of the over-the-top rope match was to be awarded a match for the World Heavyweight Championship against CM Punk for the vacant title at Saturday Night's Main Event. There were some heavy-hitters in the match, including LA Knight and The Usos. It was ultimately Jey Uso who picked up the victory and will be competing for the World Heavyweight Title at SNME.One of the other participants was El Grande Americano, who appeared to be injured during the match. When talking about the distinction with Chad Gable, Wade Barrett hilariously and bizarrely said that this El Grande Americano has different n**ples from the original.It was certainly an odd statement to make from Wade Barrett, but it has become a bit common for him to make an odd statement. Barrett was also a part of the commentary team in Australia alongside Michael Cole.In recent times, he was apparently in hot water for a comment he made about Nikki Bella, but they had a conversation and cleared things up. Following that, he had taken some time off, and many automatically assumed he was being removed from commentary duties due to heat over the Nikki Bella situation.That isn't the case, and as you can see, Barrett is still very much going strong to this day. He is an integral part of the WWE commentary team, and despite the occasional odd moment on the booth, he has proven to be exceptional for WWE and flexible whenever required.