The New Day use a wheelchair to confound former Tag Team Champions on WWE SmackDown

The New Day (Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods) made their return on the latest episode of SmackDown and had a face-off against The Viking Raiders (Erik and Ivar).

The multi-time tag team champions have been feuding with The Viking Raiders for several weeks. A few weeks ago, the Raiders took out Xavier Woods and put him off television. Before that, they also attacked Kofi Kingson. Last week, the former NXT and RAW Tag Team Champions conducted a funeral for the New Day.

This week on SmackDown, the multi-time tag team champions made their return, but they were not their usual selves. Woods still did not seem to have recovered from the brutal attack by the Viking Raiders. He was in a wheelchair. Both members were dejected as they reflected upon their funeral.

They were interrupted by the Raiders. Erik said that he and his partner gave The New Day a proper send-off, but since they are back, they need to finish things off.

As the Raiders entered the ring, Kofi pleaded with them not to attack him and Woods. As the Raiders had their eyes locked on Kofi Kingston, to everyone's surprise, Xavier Woods stood up from the wheelchair and had two kendo sticks with him. Woods gave one to Kingston. Both Woods and Kingston attacked the Raiders, forcing them to flee the ring.

Next week, the two teams will battle each other in a 'Viking Rules' match.

It remains to be seen how the The New Day will fare against the Raiders and whether they can finally put away the former RAW Tag Team Champions.

