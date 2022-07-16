The New Day don a rare look' on SmackDown to mock former title holders

Multi-time tag team champions The New Day mocked The Viking Raiders on the latest edition of SmackDown.

The two tag teams have been feuding over the past few weeks since the Raiders returned as heels to the blue brand. Last week, The Viking Raiders attacked Xavier Woods and Kofi Kingston after the duo mocked Erik and Ivar.

Recently on SmackDown, Xavier Woods and Kofi Kingston dressed up as the former RAW Tag Team Champions and called themselves 'The New Raid.'

Woods and Kingston poked fun at Erik and Ivar, stating that they were the true raiders. They were interrupted by The Viking Raiders, who claimed they were going to leave The New Day 'broken.'

Xavier Woods and Kofi Kingston insulted their intelligence, highlighting that they only knew limited words. While Erik and Ivar made their way to the ring, they were taken off guard with an assault by Jinder Mahal and Shanky.

Both tag teams have held gold for the division. With the return of The Viking Raiders as a seemingly dominant force, it remains to be seen how their feud with The New Day progresses.

