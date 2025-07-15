The New Day finally adds 3rd member to faction replacing Big E

The New Day has finally replaced Big E in their group after having kicked him out last year. The group has been working as a heel for some time now, and they have now added a new member to their ranks.

There have been issues between Austin Theory and Grayson Waller for some time, and the two stars have officially parted ways. They are now working on their own things, not really ending up in the feud that fans thought they would. Ever since there was dissension between Austin Theory and Grayson Waller, though, Waller appeared to be hanging out more with The New Day. He was taking advice from Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods.

Tonight on RAW, Grayson Waller represented The New Day for the first time, confirming his alliance with the faction and his inclusion in the group. He begged Adam Pearce to give the faction another chance at the titles and even tried to give him a toupee as a method of bargaining. While it didn't work, it's interesting to see him now as part of the group now.

It remains to be seen what Grayson Waller does next as part of the group.

