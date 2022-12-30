Create

The New Day find unlikely allies in top WWE couple at Miami Live event

By Sunil Joseph
Modified Dec 30, 2022 08:08 AM IST
The New Day
The New Day are the current NXT Tag Team Champions

The New Day teamed up with Madcap Moss and Emma at a recent WWE Live Event in Miami.

WWE kicked off its holiday tour this past week and will visit several cities around the US. Following a sensational showing at MSG, the promotion's next live event emanated from Miami.

In what was a stacked card, one unlikely team that took shape was The New Day pairing themselves with Madcap Moss and Emma to take on Legado Del Fantasma. The newly crowned NXT Tag Team Champions have been on a roll of late and looked to continue the momentum heading into the new year.

New Day, Madcap Moss & Emma teaming up! #WWEMiami https://t.co/U8432fTCjW

Prior to the match's start, Xavier Woods was viciously attacked by Legado Del Fantasma. This resulted in a visibly angered Kofi Kingston heading down to the ring along with Moss and Emma to exact revenge on behalf of his partner.

NEW DAY ARE NXT TAG TEAM CHAMPS 🏆 https://t.co/mwvy5iQa3W

It will be interesting to see if the multi-time tag team champions will team up with the young duo of Moss and Emma in the future or if this was a one-time thing.

What do you make of Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods teaming up with Emma and Madcap Moss tonight? Let us know in the comments section below.

Edited by Debottam Saha
