The New Day force opponents into embarrassing situation while fan who came as Santa looks on during WWE show

The New Day forced Pretty Deadly into an embarrassing situation by asking them to recite the Pledge of Allegiance as a fan dressed as Santa Claus looked on during NXT.

Last week, The New Day surprised fans by showing up and challenging Pretty Deadly to an NXT Tag Team Championship match at Deadline. Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods ended up winning the titles at the event.

Tonight on NXT, New Day came out to celebrate their title win. Xavier Woods introduced themselves as the new WWE NXT World Tag Team Champions. He then revealed that Kofi made history by becoming the first person to become a singles and tag team triple crowner.

Kingston then mentioned that the win was memorable for Xavier Woods as well, considering he wrestled in the first-ever match on NXT against his stablemate Big E. After they were done talking about how much this win meant to them, Kofi said it was time to celebrate and started twerking as music played.

However, they were interrupted by Pretty Deadly, who told them that they had ruined their Christmas. The New Day wondered how they could destroy Christmas if Santa was in the crowd, and Kofi pointed to a fan dressed as Santa Claus.

The New Day said they understood that Pretty Deadly wanted a rematch. The champs were ready to give them a rematch on one condition - they should recite the Pledge of Allegiance. Pretty Deadly didn't seem to like that condition.

Former NXT UK Tag Champs Josh Briggs and Brooks Jensen came out with the American flag and offered to recite it for a title shot. New Day, Briggs, and Jensen then recited the Pledge of Allegiance as Pretty Deadly looked on. Woods then said that they would meet Briggs and Jensen next week for the tag titles.

It looks like New Day will defend their NXT Tag Team Titles next week. It will be interesting to see if Pretty Deadly will ever get their rematch.

