The New Day humiliated by top faction on RAW; sent running away

The New Day got exactly what they deserved on Monday Night RAW when they were attacked by a top faction. They were sent packing from the ring by LWO with their tails between their legs.

Xavier Woods accused Rey Mysterio of taking the life out of any fresh-faced luchador who has stepped into WWE. Kofi Kingston accused the crowd of placing him on a pedestal. Kingston reminded fans that he is far more accomplished than Rey Mysterio—both in terms of titles and tenure.

He went on to say that he needed to be the locker room leader, not Rey Mysterio. They considered it absurd that he could just kick The New Day out of the locker room, and they justified this as the reason for their brutal assault on the Lucha legend.

Woods said fans should be thankful that they didn't take him out and give him the "old yeller" treatment (putting a dog down) and that fans should be grateful for them giving Mysterio some vacation time. They demanded acknowledgment from the crowd, and after all of that, the LWO appeared. Dragon Lee called their acts "unforgivable."

Lee kept it simple, saying "New Day sucks." After that, the trio of Dragon Lee, Joaquin Wilde, and Cruz Del Toro entered the ring and took them out.

The duo ended up fleeing with their tails between their legs in what was a massively humiliating moment for them.

