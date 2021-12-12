"A literal stranglehold on this division" – The New Day issues a message to WWE tag teams after their win on SmackDown

The New Day has proved without a doubt that they are the greatest tag team in the WWE.

WWE correspondent Megan Morant caught up with King Woods and Sir Kofi Kingston this week on Talking Smack. The duo spoke about their impressive showing on the blue brand.

Kofi said their win should come as no surprise since The New Day was already awarded the greatest tag team in all of WWE a few months ago:

"We feel like 'I told you so.' We've been telling everybody that we're the best tag team for a very long time. As a matter of fact on WWE.com several months ago, we won the award for the greatest tag team of all time. So it was kind of a spoiler alert by putting us in that match."

King Woods said The New Day is not holding any titles because they wanted to give some breathing room to other teams in the division. Woods maintained that New Day has been the dominant force in the WWE tag team landscape for close to a decade:

Kofi stated, "Just because we don't have the actual, physical belt around our waist does not mean that we're not the champions."

Woods added, "All that means is that we're allowing other people to breathe for a second. We've had a stranglehold, a literal stranglehold, on this division for damn near a decade at this point. So we're allowing other teams to flourish a little bit on."

You can watch the full video here:

The New Day defeated The Usos and RK-Bro in a triple-threat matchup

RAW Tag Team Champions RK-Bro were on SmackDown for a triple-threat match against the SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos and The New Day. The match was to determine the greatest tag team in the WWE.

WWE @WWE



@AustinCreedWins @TrueKofi The #NewDay does it!! They stake their claim to being the greatest tag team in WWE on #SmackDown The #NewDay does it!! They stake their claim to being the greatest tag team in WWE on #SmackDown!@AustinCreedWins @TrueKofi https://t.co/vp1yax7b3Y

The New Day won the match when Kofi and Xavier partnered to deliver the Daybreak on Jey Uso and pick up the pinfall.

Also Read Article Continues below

Do you agree that the New Day is the greatest tag team in all of WWE? Sound off in the comments below.

Has Randy Orton replaced The Undertaker? Find out right here.

Edited by Abhinav Singh