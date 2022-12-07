The New Day makes surprise appearance on WWE NXT to challenge current champions to a title match at Deadline

Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods of The New Day made a surprise appearance on the latest episode of WWE NXT to set up a title match for the Deadline premium live event.

The duo is regarded as one of the top tag teams in the company's history. At one point, they were the longest-reigning tag team champions in WWE history.

On this week's episode of NXT, Pretty Deadly, the current NXT Tag Team Champions were involved in an in-ring segment. Just then, The New Day's music hit and the SmackDown stars came out to a huge pop.

They then challenged Pretty Deadly to a title match at NXT Deadline before the two teams broke into a fight.

The New Day grabbed the titles and raised them in the air, signaling they could soon become the NXT Tag Team Champions.

Xavier Woods and Kofi Kingston faced The Usos for the coveted Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championships on the blue brand several weeks ago but were unsuccessful.

It'll be interesting to see whether New Day will dethrone Pretty Deadly to become the new NXT Tag Team Champions at Deadline.

Which team are you rooting for at Deadline? Sound off in the comments below!

