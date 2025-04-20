The New Day makes WWE history in a massive way at WrestleMania 41 after huge title win

The New Day are no strangers to making history. A little over a year into their run as a team, they created history. A decade later, they continue to do so and did so in a massive way at WrestleMania 41.

In the second match of the night at WrestleMania 41, The New Day managed to get a big one over their rivals, The Viking Raiders, to become the new World Tag Team Champions. While it's their first time holding this iteration of the title, they previously held the Championship in its previous form, the RAW Tag Team Titles, multiple times.

In winning the World Tag Team Titles, The New Day are now 12-Time Tag Team Champions. No team is close to them, with The Dudley Boyz having 10 reigns as Champions. So while their record was already cleared, nobody is close to being 12-time thampions.

It certainly puts into perspective just how great they really are. No faction has had the tenure that they have had, although it would be a bit of a stretch to refer to them as a faction now that Big E is no longer there.

It also raises questions as to what exactly could happen with Big E and if he will come back.

Kofi Kingston is one of one, and his accomplishments continue to stack up.

