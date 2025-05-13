The New Day potentially finally replacing Big E with a third WWE star

The New Day may have been talking to Big E's replacement on WWE RAW today. They potentially finally decided to replace him.
The New Day may not have had the best few years recently, but their luck seems to be turning in recent weeks. They defeated The War Raiders to become the new World Tag Team Champions and made it clear that they intend to hold on to the titles with everything they have. This new version of the group came months earlier, when they turned heel after years, kicking Big E out of the group once and for all. They even accused him of abandoning them. Now, they may be replacing him with Karrion Kross.
Following the heel turn, they have not replaced Big E in the group; they are just continuing as a duo. However, they have been influenced by a star, and it seems they could be intent on replacing their former partner with a particular star.
When Becky Lynch was making her way out to the ring tonight, they were seen talking to Karrion Kross, who was giving them his shirt. The star has interacted with them before and has even been the voice that helped them turn heel in the first place.
It seems that things may be changing, and the star may be added to the group. However, it may also be that Kross is currently manipulating them.