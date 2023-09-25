The New Day potentially tease popular former WWE stars' return to the company; star reacts

The New Day are in Perth at the moment, with the company announcing the Elimination Chamber set to take place in Australia next year. During their time there, they teased the return of two former stars to the company. The stars who had been released some time back were extremely popular as The IIconics, and one of them - Billie Kay aka Jessica McKay has reacted to it.

The IIconics were enormous fan favorites back in their day in WWE. The two stars made an enormous impact on the women's division, and were one of the first actual women's tag teams in the company.

However, they were unceremoniously split up at another point of their careers, and though both tried to get over as singles stars, they were eventually released from the company.

During their time in Australia, The New Day made the IIconics pose, paying tribute to their former colleagues in their own country. Both McKay and Cassie Lee came from Australia. Fans saw it as the two potentially teasing a return to the company for the stars. The pose was also in front of a picture of a koala named Peyton, with the two stars clearly referring to Peyton Royce.

Now, McKay has reacted to the New Day's pose as well. She said she missed both of them.

Whether the IIconics ever return to WWE or not, the connections they forged in the company won't be forgotten soon.