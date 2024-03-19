The New Day qualifies for major championship match at WrestleMania 40 following their victory on WWE RAW

Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods of The New Day collided with Akira Tozawa and Otis of Alpha Academy in a qualifying match for the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship at WrestleMania XL.

Otis and Xavier Woods started things off. Woods kicked the big man but was taken down with a shoulder tackle and two gutbusters. Tozawa tagged in and hit Kofi and Woods with a kick. Later in the match, he sent Xavier crashing into the mat with a hurricanrana off the top rope.

Tozawa followed it up with a diving senton and went for the cover, but Kofi Kingston broke it up. Otis tried to grab Kingston at ringside, but the former WWE Champion nailed him with a DDT on the floor. Akira Tozawa knocked Kofi off the apron with a kick, but Woods caught him and dropped him on the mat with a spinning sit-out powerbomb.

Xavier Woods then hit a diving elbow drop and got the three-count. The New Day won the match and qualified for the Six-Pack Ladder match for the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship at WrestleMania XL.

