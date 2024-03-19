The New Day qualifies for major championship match at WrestleMania 40 following their victory on WWE RAW

  • home icon
By Israel Lutete
Modified Mar 19, 2024 10:57 IST
Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods emerged victorious on RAW
Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods of The New Day collided with Akira Tozawa and Otis of Alpha Academy in a qualifying match for the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship at WrestleMania XL.

Otis and Xavier Woods started things off. Woods kicked the big man but was taken down with a shoulder tackle and two gutbusters. Tozawa tagged in and hit Kofi and Woods with a kick. Later in the match, he sent Xavier crashing into the mat with a hurricanrana off the top rope.

Tozawa followed it up with a diving senton and went for the cover, but Kofi Kingston broke it up. Otis tried to grab Kingston at ringside, but the former WWE Champion nailed him with a DDT on the floor. Akira Tozawa knocked Kofi off the apron with a kick, but Woods caught him and dropped him on the mat with a spinning sit-out powerbomb.

Xavier Woods then hit a diving elbow drop and got the three-count. The New Day won the match and qualified for the Six-Pack Ladder match for the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship at WrestleMania XL.