The New Day react to Big E winning the Intercontinental Championship

On the most recent episode of SmackDown, former member of The New Day, Big E defeated Sami Zayn to become the new Intercontinental Champion. Following his victory, his former teammates, Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods shared their congratulations via Twitter.

Both members of The New Day were overjoyed with the victory and shared some hilarious posts. Kofi Kingston tweeted out a GIF expressing how surprised and happy he was that Big E had won the Intercontinental Championship.

When you fall asleep with the kids, then wake up to find out that your brother won the IC Championship....

Congrats @WWEBigE! 🙌🏾



LETS GOOOOOOOOOO! pic.twitter.com/7uIAaH8Kyd — ⚔️ KOFNAN the Barbarian ⚔️ (@TrueKofi) December 26, 2020

Xavier Woods also shared a congratulatory post for his former New Day brother and even appreciated the athleticism of Apollo Crews. Woods announced that Big E was the new Intercontinental Champion, and you can almost hear him announcing it in iconic New Day fashion.

HELLLLLLLL YEAAAAAAAAA @WWEBigE is the NEWWWW W-W-E inter-conti-nental CHAMPIONNNNNNN



(Sidenote - @WWEApollo is fast AF) pic.twitter.com/CfRg2Ii4oI — Austin #Creed4G4 - Future King of The Ring (@AustinCreedWins) December 26, 2020

Big E himself also reacted to his victory in a hilarious video shared by WWE. E explained how he was Intercontinental Champion before, and how he went into the match with a plan, and that he was looking to work on Sami Zayn's 'behind'. You can read more about Big E's reaction to his second Intercontinental title win here.

Xavier Woods is the only member of The New Day without a singles title

The New Day as a group are the most successful tag team in WWE history, sharing 10 tag team titles between them. Along with all their tag team success, they have had success as individuals as well. Kofi Kingston has held the WWE Championship once, the Intercontinental title four times, and has had three reigns as the United States Champion.

Xavier Woods is the only member of The New Day without a singles title. Woods is extremely talented in the ring and has shown it on a number of occasions. He has had a number of singles victories even after he joined The New Day but is yet to make a serious run at a singles title.

Perhaps we will get to see Woods hold a singles title one day

Hopefully, we will someday get to see Xavier Woods make a serious run at any one of WWE's singles titles. As of now, we along with The New Day congratulate Big E on his title win and wish him all the best.