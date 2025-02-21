The New Day refuses to provide an update on Big E heading into WWE Elimination Chamber 2025

The New Day cut ties with Big E in WWE when the trio had their 10th anniversary in the Stamford-based promotion. Recently, the duo was asked about their former stablemate and Woods gave an interesting reply.

Last year, The New Day shocked the world when they turned on Big E and removed him from the faction. Upon their actions in the segment, fans and superstars turned on Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods.

In an interview on SHAK Wrestling, the host asked the duo about Big E and if there was any update on it after the controversial segment from Monday Night RAW. Xavier Woods went off on how the two tried to keep everything the same and help E when he was injured in 2022.

"We obviously don't want death to [Big] E. We don't want that. We just don't want anything else to do with him because he turned his back on us. As far as his injury, when it occurred, we did everything we could to support him emotionally because we couldn't go with healing hands and fix his neck. So we did everything; we were there for him, called him, texted him, put together videos," Woods said. (From 06:26 to 06:50)

Woods also added that he and Kingston didn't move on in their careers for their partner, and if anyone wants any update or misses E, they should follow the star or ask him as The New Day doesn't want to be associated with him anymore.

"People don't want to recognize that fact. They just want to say we miss E, cool. Go follow E on his socials. Go see him do his amazing Spider-Man show. Go see him do his Netflix show. Follow him there. Don't bring that to our doorsteps anymore because that's got nothing to do with us anymore," Woods said. (From 08:05 to 08:18)

The New Day is feuding with the LWO on WWE RAW after turning on Big E

After their shocking turn, several names in the company, including Rey Mysterio, stood up against The New Day and their heinous actions. In the coming months, the duo targeted the members of the Latino World Order on WWE RAW.

Earlier this month, The New Day blindsided the WWE Hall of Famer and wrote him off the show. On the recent edition of WWE RAW, the duo got into a brawl with the LWO and escaped.

If you use quotes from the article, please credit SHAK Wrestling and provide an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.

