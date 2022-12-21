The New Day retain tag titles against top team in awesome encounter

The New Day retained the NXT Tag Team Championships against Josh Briggs and Brooks Jensen tonight.

Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods shocked the world by showing up in NXT a couple of weeks ago and challenging Pretty Deadly to a tag team title match at NXT Deadline, which the former RAW Tag Team Champions won.

The following week on NXT, they were interrupted by Pretty Deadly, who wanted a rematch against the champs. However, The New Day told them that they would get a title match only if they could recite the Pledge of Allegiance.

Seeing this as an opportunity, Josh Briggs and Brooks Jensen came out with the American flag and recited the Pledge of Allegiance, earning themselves a tag team title match this week on NXT.

As the match started, Kofi Kingston and Xavier were in a jovial mood, dancing in the ring. But as the match went on, the tag champs grew more serious as Briggs and Jensen put up a tough fight.

Josh Briggs was impressive in the match and showed his athleticism when he hit a moonsault off the top rope. However, it wasn't enough to get the win.

During the closing moments of the match, Brooks picked up Kingston, but Kofi countered into the Poisonrana and followed it with a Trouble in Paradise before tagging in Xavier Woods, who hit the elbow drop for the win.

Following the match, The New Day and Brooks & Jensen shook hands in a display of sportsmanship. This was also Kingston and Woods' first title defense as NXT Tag Team Champions.

