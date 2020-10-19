The New Day will go down in WWE history as one of the tag teams of all-time. The trio of Xavier Woods, Big E and Kofi Kingston were split in the 2020 WWE Draft, for the very first time since their inception. The trio has been together since the faction was formed in 2014 and there have been no additions to The New Day.

On the recent The New Day: Feel The Power podcast, they revealed that one current SmackDown Superstar was the favorite to join their faction.

The New Day reveal which women Superstar was the favorite to join them

The New Day revealed on their podcast that former RAW Women's Champion Sasha Banks, was at the top of the list of women Superstars that they wanted in their faction.

Banks was the latest guest on their podcast and after the four Superstars joked about a few things at the start of the podcast, Xavier Woods said that The New Day wanted Banks to be added to their faction. Woods revealed that when The New Day were thinking of adding a woman Superstar to the faction, Banks was at the top of the list:

"What I enjoy about this, having you here right now, these laughs, these jokes - this is the reason why when we were trying to figure out... hmmmm, what if we added a lady to the group, you were at the top of the list."

The trio then joked that Banks "outgrew us" in terms of stardom and popularity.

The former RAW Women's Champion was pleased at how she and The New Day had come this far and that she was elated at how they've all progressed in their WWE careers. She said that she watched The New Day on house shows at the beginning of the faction and was proud at how the trio have inspired people over the years.

The New Day was formed in 2014 and the trio have gone to win a whopping 10 tag team titles - 7 SmackDown Tag Team titles and 3 RAW Tag Team titles. Kofi Kingston even won the WWE Championship at WrestleMania 35 after he defeated Daniel Bryan for the title.

