This week's Monday Night RAW featured the WWE returns of Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods, and while several fans were happy to see them back, Vince Russo recently explained why The New Day was no longer an exciting act.

Widely recognized as one of the greatest trios in wrestling history, The New Day has won 12 tag team championships in WWE. Additionally, Kofi Kingston and Big E have both won the world title once, cementing themselves as future Hall of Famers in the process.

Amidst uncertainty around Big E's in-ring future, Kingston and Woods returned to TV on RAW and answered The Viking Raiders' open challenge.

While speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW, Vince Russo admitted that he wasn't too hyped about watching another New Day run.

The former WWE writer said there was nothing left to explore creatively with the legendary tag team and boldly claimed that they should be let go once their contracts expire.

"Sometimes people just run their course. Nothing [on what's next for the New Day]; they've run their course! They leave! They go! Don't renew their contracts," said Vince Russo. "They've run their course. What are you going to do with them that you've not already done?" [From 1:15:00 onwards]

EC3 comments on The New Day getting stale in WWE

The New Day has been active since 2014 and overcame an underwhelming start to become one of the most prolific teams of the modern era.

WWE has also benefited a lot from pushing Kofi Kingston, Big E, and Xavier Woods, as they've consistently been amongst the highest merchandise sellers in the company.

EC3 realized New Day's importance to WWE but felt there were many ways to keep the group relevant. The former champion explained that The Viking Raiders could have been built up more strongly, which could have made Woods and Kingston's return more effective.

Carter explained the problem with the New Day with an interesting example:

"Yeah [merch sales matter], then just evolve the thing or do something different. I don't know, you're right, it's like eating the same thing. Apparently, 90% of the meals you eat are the same five to ten meals your whole life. So, the health advice there is to make them good meals. People get used to the same stuff, 'Oh cool, sping kick, flip dive, oh, cool!'" [From 01:16:00 to 01:17:00]

