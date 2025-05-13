The New Day's first challengers for the World Tag Team Titles seemingly revealed on WWE RAW

The Creed Brothers took on War Raiders in a tag team match on the latest episode of WWE RAW, and The New Day was on commentary. Michael Cole mentioned that the winning team could be in line for a future shot at the tag titles.

Ad

Erik and Julius Creed started things off. The former slammed the latter on the mat before tagging in Ivar. Erik dumped his own partner on top of Brutus, and Julius took down Erik with a big clothesline. The Creeds stomped Erik in the corner several times, and Julius Creed planted Erik with a suplex.

Erik ran into a right hand and got suplexed on the floor in front of The New Day. Ivar did a bronco buster on Brutus Creed in the corner, and Julius took down the big man with a superplex. Brutus then hit Ivar with a moonsault and got a two-count. Ivar took down Julius with a spinning side slam, and Erik hit both Creeds with a suplex.

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Brutus Creed planted Ivar with an Angle Slam, and The Creeds slammed Ivar on the mat, but Erik broke the cover. Kofi Kingston attacked Ivar while the referee was distracted, and The Creeds performed their double team finishing move to get the win. It looks like they're the favorites to face The New Day for the World Tag Team Championship.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Israel Lutete Israel Lutete is an award-winning writer with over 15 years of extensive knowledge about professional wrestling. He has been a featured contributor at Sportskeeda since 2018. He is committed to writing articles that you, the reader, will enjoy and find informative.



Click 'FOLLOW' to get notified when he posts something new! Know More