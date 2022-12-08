The Street Profits are backing The New Day to win their match and become Triple Crown Champions at the upcoming premium live event, NXT Deadline, which will emanate live from the Performance Center on Saturday, December 10.

The team of Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods will challenge Pretty Deadly for the brand's tag titles. This was announced on this week's episode of NXT, when the main roster veterans walked out and challenged the champs for the belts.

The 11-time Tag Team Champions have a history with the team of Angelo Dawkins and Montez Ford. Despite both teams being babyfaces for most of their span, they did face each other in the ring earlier this year. On the September 5 episode of RAW, the two teams were part of a #1 Contender's Fatal 4-Way match for The Usos' Unified Tag Team titles.

The Street Profits are one of only two tag teams to be Triple Crown Tag Team Champions in WWE history, with the other being The Revival (AEW's FTR). On the most recent episode of WWE's The Bump, Angelo and Montez claimed that they would like to see New Day join the club.

"Of course we want The New Day to match us (in being Triple Crown Champions). We already got one-up on them anyway, we already beat them before. So, if they become Triple Crown champs like us," said Angelo. "I'd say welcome to the club," Ford chimed in. [21:25 to 21:37]

The New Day is already one of the most decorated teams in WWE history, and winning the NXT Tag Team titles to become Triple Crown Champions would add another feather to their cap.

The New Day predict the outcome of their match this Saturday

The New Day became the latest main roster talents to dip their toes in the developmental waters of NXT when they challenged Pretty Deadly for the brand's tag titles this week. Team member Xavier Woods has now predicted on Twitter that he and Kofi Kingston will become Triple Crown Champions this Saturday at NXT Deadline.

"This Saturday! #NXTDeadline ya boys the NEW DAY are going to beat #PrettyDeadly to become your newwwww W-W-E-N-X-T tag team CHAMPIONS!!!" Woods tweeted.

We have seen Dolph Ziggler and Mandy Rose come from the main roster and win the NXT and NXT Women's Championships. Will we see New Day follow in their footsteps and win championships in the developmental brand?

A WWE Hall of Famer was just referred to as a politician scumbag. More details here

Poll : 0 votes