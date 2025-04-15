The New Day send serious message days before huge WrestleMania 41 title match

The New Day is set to compete in a huge title match at WrestleMania 41. Ahead of their match, they sent a message to the current champions.

The New Day underwent a change in character last year when they turned their backs on Big E. This decision was met with hostility from the fans and other wrestlers, who criticized them for their actions. They were even kicked out of the WWE locker room. As Xavier Woods and Kofi Kingston got back to winning ways, they demanded a tag team title shot but were told they needed to earn it.

Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods earned their title by defeating New Catch Republic. Last week on RAW, they got their title shot against the War Raiders but were disqualified. They then targeted the injured necks of their opponents. Now, Kofi and Woods have another shot at the tag titles at WrestleMania 41.

Tonight on the red brand, Kofi and Woods were interviewed backstage. Woods said they have been in a war against the fans and other wrestlers for months. However, this hatred toward them will stop once they regain the tag titles at WrestleMania 41.

It will be interesting to see if The New Day will be able to regain the World Tag Team Championships at WrestleMania 41.

