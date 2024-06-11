The New Day spoils dangerous faction's plans to take over WWE

The New Day spoiled a dangerous faction's plans to take over WWE. They cost them a major title match tonight on RAW.

The Final Testament first came together earlier this year and they were immediately involved in a feud against Bobby Lashley and The Street Profits. They made their intentions clear that they plan to dominate WWE. After that feud was done, they were drafted to RAW where they have been feuding with The New Day. In the midst of this feud, Karrion Kross has been trying to recruit Xavier Woods into his faction. However, Woods has been adamant about not joining Kross' stable.

Tonight on the red brand, Scarlett manipulated R-Truth into giving the Authors of Pain a title match while she was doing his tarot reading. Prior to the match, Karrion Kross stated that the AOP would win the World Tag Team Championship. He then said that this would make Xavier Woods realize that he should join them. Scarlett then stated that they won't abandon him like Kofi Kingston did last week.

The match was pretty even-paced when Scarlett distracted the referee allowing Kross to trip Awesome Truth in the ring. The New Day came out and attacked Kross. Meanwhile, R-Truth attacked Akam with one of the belts while the referee was distracted. The distraction allowed The Miz to roll him up for the win.

It looks like Xavier Woods is still adamant about not joining The Final Testament despite Kross' multiple attempts to recruit him.

