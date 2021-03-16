The New Day wins RAW Tag Team Championships; Challenged to WrestleMania match by an unlikely duo

The New Day have successfully won their 11th Tag Team Championship in WWE. Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods emerged victorious in their RAW Tag Team Title match against The Hurt Business. However, their celebrations were cut short by AJ Styles and Omos.

The New Day defeated The Hurt Business on this week's episode of Monday Night RAW to become four-time RAW Tag Team Champions.

The Hurt Business came into tonight's episode of Monday Night RAW on a high note. Their leader and CHO, Bobby Lashley, had recently won his first-ever WWE Championship and it looked like the faction was going to rule over the red brand. However, things took a turn for the worse tonight.

The title match was a close one, as both teams put up an incredible performance. However, the experience and chemistry of The New Day would prove to be too much for The Hurt Business, as Kofi Kingston pinned Shelton Benjamin for the win.

Despite regaining the RAW Tag Team titles, The New Day did not have enough time to revel in their victory as they were interrupted by an interesting duo.

AJ Styles and Omos will challenge The New Day for the RAW Tag Team titles at WrestleMania 37

Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods' celebrations were interrupted by the duo of AJ Styles and Omos. The Phenomenal One came out with one thing on his mind and that was the RAW Tag Team Championships.

Styles would remind the WWE Universe that he has won every title WWE has to offer, except for tag team gold.

It was at this point that AJ Styles challenged The New Day to a RAW Tag Team Championship Match at WrestleMania 37. The Phenomenal One will team up with his bodyguard Omos.

A win for AJ Styles and Omos against The New Day at WrestleMania 37 would make him the 27th Grand Slam Champion in WWE history.

Will AJ Styles and Omos become the new RAW Tag Team Champions at WrestleMania? Share your thoughts with us down below.