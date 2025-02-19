  • home icon
  • WWE
  • WWE NXT
  • The new 'Shield' take out WWE official backstage; The Rock's daughter Ava left screaming

The new 'Shield' take out WWE official backstage; The Rock's daughter Ava left screaming

By Sunil Joseph
Modified Feb 19, 2025 03:49 GMT
The Shield and Ava
Ava is the current GM of NXT (Source: WWE.com)

The new 'Shield' took out a WWE official on NXT tonight. General Manager Ava was left terrified after the action on NXT this week.

Ad

Robert Stone was the latest casualty of NXT's newest faction. At Vengeance Day 2025, a mysterious faction showed up after Fraxiom defended the tag titles against Josh Briggs and Yoshiki Inamura. The group assaulted them in the ring.

While the name of the group or its members was not revealed, Vic Joseph mentioned that one of the members was Dion Lennox.

Later on in the night, this group made an emphatic statement when they attacked Oba Femi after his title defense against Grayson Waller and Austin Theory. The group laid out The Rulee with a triple Powerbomb reminiscent of The Shield.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Top name doesn't want to enter the WWE Hall of Fame. More details HERE.

Tonight on the black and silver brand, the NXT Champion called out this mysterious faction but they didn't show up.

However, during the closing moments of the show, this new faction was seen leaving a room. When the cameras panned into the room, Robert Stone was lying down on the ground after being attacked.

Ava entered the room and was shocked by what she witnessed there. Ava called out to Stone a few times who was laid out motionless. The words "No one is safe" were written on the walls.

Ad

It will be interesting to see what this new faction hopes to achieve with these recent attacks in NXT.

Quick Links

Edited by Harish Raj S
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी