The new 'Shield' take out WWE official backstage; The Rock's daughter Ava left screaming

The new 'Shield' took out a WWE official on NXT tonight. General Manager Ava was left terrified after the action on NXT this week.

Ad

Robert Stone was the latest casualty of NXT's newest faction. At Vengeance Day 2025, a mysterious faction showed up after Fraxiom defended the tag titles against Josh Briggs and Yoshiki Inamura. The group assaulted them in the ring.

While the name of the group or its members was not revealed, Vic Joseph mentioned that one of the members was Dion Lennox.

Later on in the night, this group made an emphatic statement when they attacked Oba Femi after his title defense against Grayson Waller and Austin Theory. The group laid out The Rulee with a triple Powerbomb reminiscent of The Shield.

Ad

Trending

Top name doesn't want to enter the WWE Hall of Fame. More details HERE.

Tonight on the black and silver brand, the NXT Champion called out this mysterious faction but they didn't show up.

However, during the closing moments of the show, this new faction was seen leaving a room. When the cameras panned into the room, Robert Stone was lying down on the ground after being attacked.

Ava entered the room and was shocked by what she witnessed there. Ava called out to Stone a few times who was laid out motionless. The words "No one is safe" were written on the walls.

Ad

Expand Tweet

It will be interesting to see what this new faction hopes to achieve with these recent attacks in NXT.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback