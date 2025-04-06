'The next big superstar in wrestling' grateful to Jacob Fatu's brother, looks up to him

A top indie star who was called the 'next big superstar in wrestling' delivered a heartwarming message to Jacob Fatu's brother. Fatu is a real-life member of The Bloodline and the son of Sam Fatu, the twin brother of WWE Hall of Famer Rikishi.

Hoka The Hybrid King is a popular star currently performing for Reality of Wrestling and Gremlin House Wrestling, among other promotions. He's a half-Samoan, half-Tongan wrestler who bears a striking resemblance to Roman Reigns and has even been compared to The Tribal Chief.

In an interview with MuscleManMalcolm, Hoka revealed that he recently met with Journey Fatu at a wrestling event. He was nothing but grateful to Jacob Fatu's younger brother for the knowledge he had already shared in their brief interaction.

"I'm super grateful, and this is straight from the heart, like I'm super, super grateful for guys like this guy because it's like one of those things. You don't get to meet somebody for the first time and really gain the knowledge. Somebody who just wants to give you the knowledge and stuff like that have a good heart. So, shout out to Journey Fatu, man. I really appreciate it. I look up to him in the business, look up to him like a brother, so, it's like one of those things," Hoka said. [8:29 - 8:54]

MuscleManMalcolm dubbed Hoka as the "next big superstar in wrestling." While he does have the size and charisma to make it big, being compared to Roman Reigns is a huge compliment.

Jacob Fatu had to go through the independent circuit for years before WWE finally came calling last year. He's on track to become one of the top stars of the company, if his performance since his first appearance is anything to go by.

Jacob Fatu set to challenge LA Knight for the US Title at WrestleMania 41

The match card for WrestleMania 41 continued to take shape last Friday on SmackDown. Jacob Fatu defeated Braun Strowman in a hellacious Last Man Standing match to become the No. 1 contender for the United States Championship.

LA Knight might be the defending champion, but he will have his hands full against The Samoan Werewolf. Fatu has not been pinned since making his WWE debut last June.

This will be the first WrestleMania appearance for Fatu while Knight will have his second bout at The Showcase of The Immortals after his win against AJ Styles last year.

