"The next Eugene, without crayons" - The Miz relentlessly bashes 40-year old WWE star

Unlike many across the globe, The Miz is not aboard the LA Knight train. The former Intercontinental Champion has been a part of an ongoing rivalry with the rising star on WWE TV.

On the latest edition of SmackDown, LA Knight stepped in the ring with Austin Theory in a number one contender's match for the United States Championship. However, due to a distraction from The Miz, Theory was able to pick up the win.

The match featured The Miz on commentary, and he wasn't holding back while sharing his thoughts on The Megastar as he was gaining the advantage in the bout.

"LA Knight is a flash in the pan. The next Fandango, without the tap shoes. The next Eugene, without the crayons," said The Miz.

Expand Tweet

Is WWE going to pull the trigger on LA Knight?

Following his feud with Bray Wyatt earlier this year, LA Knight picked up some momentum and has garnered a huge following from the fans. Week in and week out, he elicits monstrous pops across the world and has everybody chanting his name.

However, Knight seems to be stuck in midcard limbo at the moment despite multiple chances for him to hit it big.

In the lead-up to WWE Money in the Bank a little over a month ago, LA Knight was shaping up to be the fan-favorite for the men's MITB ladder match. Even in the UK, the entire arena fully supported Knight. Unfortunately for him, Damian Priest ended up winning the bout.

A couple of weeks later, however, Knight got an opportunity to take part in a gauntlet match to determine the number one contender for the United States Championship. Again in the weeks leading to the bout, The Megastar was given significantly more screentime than the other participants hinting at the possibility that he might win. The former NXT star came up a bit short once more as Rey Mysterio won the match and eventually dethroned Theory for the title.

Knight's biggest win came at SummerSlam when he won the SlimJim Battle Royal. However, he once again failed last night to get one step closer to winning a championship in WWE. Regardless, he has recently been the top merch seller in the company, topping Roman Reigns and Cody Rhodes.

Expand Tweet

Do you think Knight will be receiving a push anytime soon? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

How did Bret Hart react after the Montreal Screwjob? Hear it from Natalya right here