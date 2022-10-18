The O.C. set to achieve an incredible feat following their next match

The O.C. reuniting has been huge for AJ Styles, as the news of Karl Anderson and Luke Gallows returning came with little notice. They have already had a match on RAW and are set to achieve a huge feat by competing in five different brands in thirteen months.

As you may know, Gallows & Anderson spent a good chunk of their time between 2020 and 2022 in Impact Wrestling. They achieved tag team success, although they didn't have the same impact as they did before their first WWE stint in 2016. Either way, the two-thirds of The O.C. has been nothing short of active.

Gallows & Anderson are set to team up with Cameron Grimes tomorrow on NXT. With that match, Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful revealed that the duo will be competing in five brands in just thirteen months:

Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful.com @SeanRossSapp Cameron Grimes on WWE Raw. He's still got an NXT nameplate. He just recruited Anderson and Gallows to appear on NXT tomorrow.



Since September 2021, they'll have appeared for WWE, NJPW, NXT, AEW and IMPACT. Wow Cameron Grimes on WWE Raw. He's still got an NXT nameplate. He just recruited Anderson and Gallows to appear on NXT tomorrow.Since September 2021, they'll have appeared for WWE, NJPW, NXT, AEW and IMPACT. Wow

Some pointed out that Karl Anderson is scheduled to defend the NEVER Openweight Championship on the same day he is booked for Crown Jewel next month.

The O.C. had mixed success on RAW this week

The Good Brothers had their first match in WWE in over 2.5 years and defeated The Alpha Academy relatively easily. However, their night didn't end there as AJ Styles took on The Judgment Day's Dominik Mysterio.

In what could be considered a big upset, Mysterio defeated The Phenomenal One - albeit with a lot of help from his friends. The O.C. will now set their sights on NXT on Tuesday Night as they team up with Cameron Grimes.

It will be interesting to see how the run of the two works out this time. Karl Anderson previously vowed never to return to WWE, but Triple H taking over creative may have had a huge role to play in bringing them back.

