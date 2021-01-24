"The pandemic hit and slowed things down"- Triple H on how COVID-19 affected WWE's plans in India

Triple H has confirmed that WWE's plans to procure more Indian talent were affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. WWE held trials in India back in 2019, looking to add more talent on board.

Triple H is a WWE Superstar who currently works with WWE as an Executive Vice President of Global Strategy and Development. HHH is also a producer for NXT and has been credited on numerous occasions for its success. As a performer, he is one of the most successful Superstars in WWE history, having held the WWE Championship 14 times.

In an interview with The Hindu, Triple H spoke about how the COVID-19 pandemic slowed down WWE's plans to bring in more Indian talent into their roster. The company had held trials back in 2019 and were going through the immigration processes for the selected stars. However, the pandemic put a halt to these plans. Despite all this, Triple H believes that this is just a short setback.

"As we started the process of immigration (for the selected athletes), getting everybody set and begin training, the pandemic hit and slowed things down. It is just a bump in the road as far as I am concerned," said Triple H.

WWE seems to be back on track with its plans for India, considering the upcoming Superstar Spectacle. The show will be a kick-off to a potential India-exclusive WWE show.

When your favourite Indian & International #WWE Superstars perform just for you, it is bound to be a spectacle!



Get ready for #WWESuperstarSpectacle, airing on #RepublicDay. @SonySportsIndia pic.twitter.com/9yKXAvNm38 — WWE India (@WWEIndia) January 16, 2021

Triple H confirms at least ten Indian Superstars will feature at Superstar Spectacle

Triple H previously appeared on Sony Sports Network's cricket show Extraaa Innings where he confirmed the names of some of the superstars who will be present at WWE Superstar Spectacle. This includes the likes of Charlotte Flair, AJ Styles, and even WWE Champion Drew McIntyre. The Game also confirmed that audiences would get to see at least ten Indian Superstars they haven't seen before.

WWE Superstar Spectacle will be a historic event for WWE fans in India. It will showcase the immense talent India has in store and will open up the wrestling world to India's talent.