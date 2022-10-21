Logan Paul is taking his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship match against Roman Reigns very seriously.

The YouTube celebrity is competing in his third WWE match this November, and it couldn't be a bigger match as he goes one-on-one against The Head of the Table in Saudi Arabia.

Logan Paul was a recent guest on Ryan Satin 1-on-1 to discuss a wide variety of subjects. When asked who is training him to prepare for his matchup against Roman Reigns at WWE Crown Jewel, Paul revealed that it was Drew Gulak and Hurricane Helms.

“It’s him (Drew Gulak) and ‘Hurricane’ Shane Helms,” Logan Paul said. “Drew’s been the body I’ve been kind of maneuvering and navigating with. He’s incredibly knowledgeable as well. So, him and Shane have been coaching me because I don’t have this luxury of having the learning curve like a lot of these wrestlers do. I need to get incredible now. I need to get incredible yesterday. I’m taking on the best the WWE has to offer in, what, two weeks? Three weeks? November 5th, Crown Jewel. I got of a time, man. So, send everyone you got and every resource you have to make me good now.” [H/T: WrestleZone]

Ryan Satin @ryansatin



- What brought him to WWE

- Playing babyface vs heel

- “I Am the Table”

- Maturing in life

- Training for Roman

- Jake Paul in WWE?



And more! Before @LoganPaul challenges Roman Reigns for the Undisputed Universal title, we went one-on-one to chat about:- What brought him to WWE- Playing babyface vs heel- “I Am the Table”- Maturing in life- Training for Roman- Jake Paul in WWE?And more! youtu.be/ukpv32_BU2s Before @LoganPaul challenges Roman Reigns for the Undisputed Universal title, we went one-on-one to chat about:- What brought him to WWE- Playing babyface vs heel- “I Am the Table”- Maturing in life- Training for Roman- Jake Paul in WWE?And more! youtu.be/ukpv32_BU2s

Logan Paul details his training regime

Logan Paul revealed that he's spending a lot of time in the ring ahead of Crown Jewel.

So much so that WWE actually built a ring for him in Puerto Rico, where he lives, so that he can continue to train every day when he's not on the road.

“I’m doing a lot of sit ups. I need my six pack,” Logan Paul said. “No one likes a WWE superstar without a six pack. I’m getting in the ring a lot. WWE was nice enough to actually build a ring in Puerto Rico where I live so I can train, Because at the end of the day, ring generalship [and] comfortability in that squared circle is the most important. I’m finding that the more I can take my bumps, bounce off the ropes, practice my flips, obviously, practice makes perfect, the better I’m getting. I can feel it, too. Every single day I get in that ring and practice my slams, it’s just a little bit better and a little bit better.” [H/T: WrestleZone]

WWE on FOX @WWEonFOX



explains his catchphrase to @RyanSatin.



: youtube.com/c/wweonfox "I'm not going to stop calling myself The Table because I am The Table." @LoganPaul explains his catchphrase to @RyanSatin. "I'm not going to stop calling myself The Table because I am The Table." @LoganPaul explains his catchphrase to @RyanSatin. 📺: youtube.com/c/wweonfox https://t.co/ego0KxOEkY

What do you make of Paul's comments? Are you looking forward to his match against Roman Reigns at WWE Crown Jewel? Let us know your thoughts by sounding off in the comments section below.

Poll : Are you looking forward to WWE Crown Jewel? Yes No 0 votes