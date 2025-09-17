  • home icon
The Prince returns at WWE NXT: Homecoming; far cry from Judgment Day's Finn Balor

By Aashrit Satija
Modified Sep 17, 2025 02:24 GMT
Finn Balor is a former Universal Champion [Image credits: WWE's X/Twitter]

WWE Superstar Finn Balor made a massive appearance on the NXT Homecoming Premium Live Event.

At NXT Homecoming, Lexis King came out to cut a promo. The star demeaned the black and gold era of the developmental show before issuing a challenge to Myles Borne in a Lights Out Match. He also claimed that NXT General Manager Ava had approved of this bout.

Everyone expected Borne to come out, but King was surprisingly interrupted by a returning Finn Balor. The former Universal Champion came out to his Catch Your Breath theme song, and his entrance was utterly different from his current gimmick with The Judgment Day. Balor gave fans a glimpse of The Prince character once again on the developmental show and even participated in fans' chants, turning babyface for the moment.

Balor successfully distracted Lexis King, who had no idea that Myles Borne was standing behind him inside the ring. Borne assaulted his opponent with a vicious punch, before Finn participated in the assault by hitting King with a Coup De Grâce. After helping the babyface, Finn Balor again enjoyed a moment with the audience.

Check out a clip of his entrance below:

Apart from Finn Balor, several main roster stars returned to the developmental brand at WWE NXT Homecoming, including Rhea Ripley, Stephanie Vaquer, Charlotte Flair, Alexa Bliss, and Carmelo Hayes.

Ripley and Vaquer were in action on the show as they teamed up with Lyra Valkyria to lock horns with Fatal Influence (Jacy Jayne, Jazmyn Nyx, and Fallon Henley) in a Triple Threat Tag Team Match. Meanwhile, Flair and Bliss teamed up to face The Culling (Izzi Dame and Tatum Paxley) for the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship.

It remains to be seen what Shawn Michaels has planned for the developmental show after WWE NXT Homecoming.

Edited by Aashrit Satija
