"The Queen in your hearts" - WWE Superstar breaks silence after being eliminated from the Queen of the Ring Tournament

This week's WWE SmackDown saw further eliminations from the 2025 Queen of the Ring Tournament. On social media, Nia Jax broke her silence after being eliminated as well.

Ad

Jax lost a Fatal Four-Way Match featuring Michin, Piper Niven, and Jade Cargill, who emerged victorious and sealed her place in the semi-final of the tournament. She will face Roxanne Perez, who qualified after winning her Fatal Four-Way Match on this week's Monday Night RAW.

Ad

Trending

On Instagram, Jax broke her silence after failing to qualify for the semi-final of the Queen of the Ring Tournament. Despite the loss, the former WWE Women's Champion has promised to be the "Queen" of everyone's hearts.

WWE failed to hide these secrets - Check them out!

"I’ll always be the Queen in your hearts," she wrote.

Check out Nia Jax's post on Instagram below:

Ad

The Irresistible Force's elimination from the Queen of the Ring Tournament has also confirmed that this year, the company will crown a new winner. Last year, Jax defeated Naomi, Jade Cargill, Bianca Belair, and Lyra Valkyria to win the Queen of the Ring Tournament, but the Australian won't be completing the double this summer.

The 41-year-old eventually capitalized on her Queen of the Ring Tournament win last year by winning the WWE Women's Championship at SummerSlam 2024 with a win over Bayley. She lost the title in January 2025 to Tiffany Stratton.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Soumik Datta Soumik Datta is a professional wrestling journalist who has been following the business for more than a decade.



In 2017, Soumik joined the Sportskeeda Wrestling team and is best known for his work with the WWE team. He has previously contributed to the Sportskeeda AEW, MMA, and the football team where he specifically covered the Major League Soccer.



In 2024, Soumik crossed 50 million reads for Sportskeeda WWE. While working under Sportskeeda MMA, he interviewed prominent UFC fighters, including Justin Gaethje, Sean O'Malley, and Cory Sandhagen, among others. He is also being followed by John Cena on X (formerly Twitter).



Apart from his love for professional wrestling, Soumik also watches Football and has been a lifelong follower of Liverpool FC and Mohun Bagan. He has also been following the Indian Super League and remains the only content creator to have traveled across India to watch 7 ISL Matches in 7 Days, a video which currently sits at 26K views on his YouTube channel. His channel currently amasses over 120K views.



As aforementioned, Soumik also likes to make content for his YouTube channel and travel to various places either with family, friends, or solo, or go on road trips.



(Go SUBSCRIBE to his channel while you're at it): https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCfkg4VnUC7sLNc5jEzVYgOQ



Email: [email protected]

Twitter: @Thesoumikdatta9



Follow his Sportskeeda profile for wrestling news and content and subscribe to his YouTube channel. Know More

Mick Foley to retire in AEW? More details HERE!